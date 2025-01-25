Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

