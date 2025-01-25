Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

CSL opened at $403.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

