Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,771,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

