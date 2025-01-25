Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $610.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.