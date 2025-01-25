Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

