Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

