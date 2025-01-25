Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

