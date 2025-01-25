Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in High Tide were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 58.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

High Tide Trading Up 3.8 %

High Tide stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. High Tide Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

High Tide Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

