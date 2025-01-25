Benin Management CORP Sells 2,225 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

