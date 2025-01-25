Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

