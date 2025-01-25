Berbice Capital Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.09. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

