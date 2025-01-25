Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

PG opened at $164.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $387.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $152.06 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.