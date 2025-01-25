Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $10.84 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $30,585.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00005933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 366.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000035 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,143.15 or 0.47033064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

