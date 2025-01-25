Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 1198274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £517.04 million, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.84.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bluefield Solar Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.