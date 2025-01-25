Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 1198274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £517.04 million, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.84.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,236.23). Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Featured Articles

