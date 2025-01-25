BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 7114526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

