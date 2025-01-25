Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 16,470 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,781,022 shares in the company, valued at $122,688,030.36. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,021.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $116,837.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62.

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $194,187.84.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 938,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.