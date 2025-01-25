Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 456.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after buying an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 123.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

