Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

