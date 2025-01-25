Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

