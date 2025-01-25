Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.82 and its 200-day moving average is $502.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

