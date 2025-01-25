Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 323.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,642 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

