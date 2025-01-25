Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $584.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,475 shares of company stock worth $22,070,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

