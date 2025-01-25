Brokers Issue Forecasts for SAGE FY2029 Earnings

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

