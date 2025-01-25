Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 32.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

