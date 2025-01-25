Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Raised by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of RA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

