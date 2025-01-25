BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 13,155,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38,647% from the average daily volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

BTC Digital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

