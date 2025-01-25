BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 810,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 163,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

