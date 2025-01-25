CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $536.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $536.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.50.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $405.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.55 and a 200-day moving average of $471.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CACI International has a 1-year low of $326.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.