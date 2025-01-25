Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

