Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Joby Aviation FY2025 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,218.80. This represents a 20.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,692 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,020. This trade represents a 13.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,050. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

