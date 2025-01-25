Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Enovix FY2025 Earnings

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.