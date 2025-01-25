Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Organogenesis FY2025 Earnings

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.59 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.60 million, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $144,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,359,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,235.52. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 278,116 shares of company stock valued at $991,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 46.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

