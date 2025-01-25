Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts uniQure FY2025 Earnings

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $763.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $444,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

