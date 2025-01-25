CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 — Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

