CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares $0.18 — Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.
About CareCloud
