Carr Financial Group Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,593.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

