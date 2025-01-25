Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after buying an additional 318,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,357,000 after buying an additional 820,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

