Carr Financial Group Corp Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 156,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

