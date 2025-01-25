Carr Financial Group Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

