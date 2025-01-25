Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,435.10. This represents a 99.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

