Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.94.

Carvana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,098.30 and a beta of 3.38. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,383 shares of company stock worth $88,981,508. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.