CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from CD Private Equity Fund II’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
CD Private Equity Fund II Price Performance
About CD Private Equity Fund II
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
