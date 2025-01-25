Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $12.06 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.13.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

