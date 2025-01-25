Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS opened at $112.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

