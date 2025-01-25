Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $289.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of COR stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.66. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

