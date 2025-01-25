Centrifuge Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $878,873.67 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 559,507,485 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 559,494,782 with 512,494,341 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26281783 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $955,130.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

