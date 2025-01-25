Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.05. Century Casinos shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 29,686 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.64.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 69,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

