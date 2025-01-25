CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Files 8-K with SEC Regarding Prospectus Supplement AmendmentWASHINGTON, D.C. (MarketBeat) — CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS: CFACU) recently submitted a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchan

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s 8K filing here.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

