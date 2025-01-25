CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $172.30 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

