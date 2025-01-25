CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

