CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $105.99 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 9.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $105,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.